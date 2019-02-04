Develin played 30 of the Patriots' 72 offensive snaps Sunday and didn't log any touches during the team's 13-3 win over the Rams in Super Bowl LIII.

Though he didn't get the ball in the Patriots' lone goal-line situation, Develin delivered a crushing block to pave the way for Sony Michel to score the game's only touchdown. He concluded the postseason with only three touches but should continue to earn plenty of field time in 2019 thanks to his reliability as a lead blocker.