Patriots' James Develin: Effective blocker in Super Bowl
Develin played 30 of the Patriots' 72 offensive snaps Sunday and didn't log any touches during the team's 13-3 win over the Rams in Super Bowl LIII.
Though he didn't get the ball in the Patriots' lone goal-line situation, Develin delivered a crushing block to pave the way for Sony Michel to score the game's only touchdown. He concluded the postseason with only three touches but should continue to earn plenty of field time in 2019 thanks to his reliability as a lead blocker.
More News
-
Patriots' James Develin: Scores four TDs this season•
-
Patriots' James Develin: Logs 36 snaps Sunday•
-
Patriots' James Develin: Catches two passes against Pittsburgh•
-
Patriots' James Develin: Turns only Week 14 carry into TD•
-
Patriots' James Develin: Two TDs in Week 13•
-
Patriots' James Develin: Scores touchdown in loss•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Super Bowl 53 Fantasy football rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Super Bowl LIII
-
2019 NFL Playoff Challenge best lineups
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Recapping AFC and NFC Championship Games
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the AFC and NFC Championship Games to see who improved -- or hurt...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge strategy, picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Conference Championship Injury Report
We should have all four teams at full strength for Sunday's games,n with the injury report...
-
Optimal Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the championship...