Patriots' James Develin: Hits injured reserve
The Patriots placed Develin (neck) on injured reserve Monday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Develin sat out Sunday's win over the Jets due to an undisclosed neck injury suffered Week 2 versus Miami. It's possible that Develin could return midseason if he gets healthy, but that would restrict New England to bringing back only one of Isaiah Wynn (toe) or N'Keal Harry (ankle). The Patriots are a candidate to add another fullback to the roster, as the position plays an integral role in the team's running game.
