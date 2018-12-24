Patriots' James Develin: Logs 36 snaps Sunday
Develin did not log a carry or catch in Sunday's 24-12 win over the Bills.
Develin was on the field for 36 snaps Sunday, but the fullback wasn't part of the Patriots' game plan on offense, en route to going without a carry for the second straight week. He's still a threat to score the occasional TD, but that's not predictable enough for him to merit fantasy lineup consideration.
