Develin did not log a carry or catch in Sunday's 24-12 win over the Bills.

Develin was on the field for 36 snaps Sunday, but the fullback wasn't part of the Patriots' game plan on offense, en route to going without a carry for the second straight week. He's still a threat to score the occasional TD, but that's not predictable enough for him to merit fantasy lineup consideration.

More News
Our Latest Stories