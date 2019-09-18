Play

Develin (neck) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice, Andrew Callahan of MassLive reports.

Develin was on the field often through the first two weeks, rushing two times for three yards over 59 snaps. The nature of his injury doesn't sound promising, but he'll try to get on the practice field in some capacity by Friday. The Patriots don't have another fullback on the roster, so they may sign another or simply go without Sunday versus the Jets.

