Patriots' James Develin: Not practicing Wednesday
Develin (neck) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice, Andrew Callahan of MassLive reports.
Develin was on the field often through the first two weeks, rushing two times for three yards over 59 snaps. The nature of his injury doesn't sound promising, but he'll try to get on the practice field in some capacity by Friday. The Patriots don't have another fullback on the roster, so they may sign another or simply go without Sunday versus the Jets.
More News
-
Patriots' James Develin: Earns first touches of season•
-
Patriots' James Develin: Effective blocker in Super Bowl•
-
Patriots' James Develin: Scores four TDs this season•
-
Patriots' James Develin: Logs 36 snaps Sunday•
-
Patriots' James Develin: Catches two passes against Pittsburgh•
-
Patriots' James Develin: Turns only Week 14 carry into TD•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 3 Trade Values Chart
Whether you're 2-0 or 0-2 or somewhere in between, now is the perfect time to swing a trade....
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Whether you lost someone to injury or are dealing with some disappointments, you might have...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Got a tough decision to make at QB in Week 3? Jamey Eisenberg has his start and sit calls ready...
-
Week 3 News & Notes: Check in on QBs
Ben Gretch gets you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football in Week 3.
-
Week 3 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Week 3 Waivers: Injury replacements
It's been a wild couple of weeks of injuries to kick off the NFL season, and Fantasy players...