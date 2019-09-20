Play

Develin (neck) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Jets, Nick Underhill of The Athletic reports.

Develin is managing a neck injury of undisclosed severity. The Patriots don't have another fullback on the roster and will operate without one during Sunday's tilt against the Jets. Develin operates primarily as a blocker in New England's offense, though he has logged two carries for three yards across two contests.

