Patriots' James Develin: Scores four TDs this season
Develin finished the 2018 season with six carries for eight yards and four rushing TDs and 12 catches on 17 targets for 61 yards in 16 games.
In his role as the Patriots' starting fullback, Develin makes most of his impact as a blocker, but his occasional TDs this season put the 30-year-old on the fantasy radar in ultra-deep formats. Develin remains under contract with New England through the 2020 campaign, setting the stage for him to make random trips to the end zone once again next season.
