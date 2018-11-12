Patriots' James Develin: Scores touchdown in loss
Develin scored a touchdown on his lone carry in Sunday's loss to Tennessee.
Develin hasn't seen much action this season, and had zero rushing attempts entering Sunday's game. His one-yard touchdown appears more fluke than anything, and he still has extremely little fantasy value.
More News
-
Patriots' James Develin: Signs extension with New England•
-
Patriots' James Develin: Turns in Pro Bowl season•
-
Patriots' James Develin: Signs two-year deal with New England•
-
Patriots' James Develin: Signs one-year deal to return•
-
Patriots re-sign FB James Develin•
-
Patriots Danny Amendola, James Develin do little Week 9•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top Fantasy Football waiver wire targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it: Bench Brady? Buy Davis?
The Titans shocked the Patriots on Sunday; is it time for Fantasy owners to move on from Tom...
-
Week 10 reactions, early waivers
Dave Richard catches you up on everything you need to know from Sunday's games, with an eye...
-
Contrarian DFS Plays
Mitchell Trubisky and Mike Davis lead contrarian plays for Week 10.
-
LIVE: Week 10 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 10
-
Week 10 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest from a busy injury report Sunday morning as you get ready to set your...