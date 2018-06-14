Patriots' James Develin: Signs extension with New England
Develin signed a two-year, $3.8 million extension with the Patriots on Thursday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Develin's extension comes on the heels of him earning his first trip to the pro-bowl in 2017. Now under contract through the 2020 campaign, Develin will figure to continue having little fantasy value himself while boosting the rest of the team's rushing attack with his blocking ability.
