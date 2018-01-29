Play

Develin finished the 2017 regular season with six catches on 10 targets for 38 yards in 16 games.

There's not much fantasy value attached to Develin's job as the Patriots' starting fullback, but his blocking prowess earned the 29-year-old Pro Bowl recognition, according NJ.com. Develin remains under contract with the Patriots for the 2018 season.

