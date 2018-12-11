Patriots' James Develin: Turns only Week 14 carry into TD
Develin scored a two-yard touchdown on his only carry in Sunday's 34-33 loss to the Dolphins.
The fullback has scored in two straight games and has four TDs over his last four contests, despite logging only six carries in that span. He'll remain a risky TD-dependent fantasy roll of the dice this weekend against the Steelers.
More News
-
Patriots' James Develin: Two TDs in Week 13•
-
Patriots' James Develin: Scores touchdown in loss•
-
Patriots' James Develin: Signs extension with New England•
-
Patriots' James Develin: Turns in Pro Bowl season•
-
Patriots' James Develin: Signs two-year deal with New England•
-
Patriots' James Develin: Signs one-year deal to return•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 15 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 15
-
Week 15 Rest of Season Rankings
As Fantasy owners make tough lineup decisions with championship implications on the line, see...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
We don't have as many must-add running backs on the wire in Week 15, but there are still players...
-
Top Fantasy Football waiver wire targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it: Trust Landry and Martin?
Congratulations if you survived and advanced. Now let's talk about what happened in Week 1...
-
Week 14 reactions and early waivers
Miss anything on Sunday? Dave Richard catches you up on everything you need to know, with an...