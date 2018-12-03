Develin carried four times for five yards and scored a pair of short TDs in Sunday's 24-10 win over the Vikings. The fullback also caught one pass for nine yards.

Develin's name is going to stand out on waiver wires based on his Week 13 fantasy point total, but with just five carries through 12 games, banking on him making continued trips to the end zone (he also scored in Week 10) is a high-risk strategy.