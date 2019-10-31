Patriots' James Develin: Won't return this season
Develin (neck) will not return from injured reserve for the Patriots this season, Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald reports.
The Patriots were eligible to designate two players to return off IR this season, and have used both designations on Isaiah Wynn (toe) and N'Keal Harry (ankle). As such, the veteran fullback will spend the rest of the 2019 season on IR, given that he's not a candidate to be released.
