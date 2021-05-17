site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Patriots' James Ferentz: Back in New England
RotoWire Staff
Ferentz is re-signing with the Patriots, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
Ferentz has spent the past three seasons in New England, appearing in 24 games over that stretch.
