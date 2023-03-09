site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Patriots' James Ferentz: Re-ups with New England
The Patriots re-signed Ferentz to a one-year contract Thursday, AtoZ Sports' Doug Kyed reports.
The 33-year-old former undrafted free agent out of Iowa has spent the last five seasons in New England, making nine starts as an interior reserve. He'll fill the same role again in 2023.
