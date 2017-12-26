Patriots' James Harrison: Signs with New England
The Patriots signed Harrison to a contract Tuesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
The 39-year-old Harrison was released by the Steelers three days earlier after seeing limited use most of the season behind first-round pick T.J. Watt, who claimed a starting role at outside linebacker out of training camp. The owner of 82.5 career sacks, Harrison seems unlikely to be used as anything more than a situational pass rusher in New England, but his addition at least gives the Patriots some extra coverage on the edge with Kyle Van Noy (calf) having missed the team's last three games.
