Robinson, who believes he's fully past the Achilles injury that he sustained at the end of the 2021 season, is slated to have a chance to compete for the Patriots' No. 2 RB role behind starter Rhamondre Stevenson, Chad Graff of The Athletic reports.

Robinson, who turns 25 in August, rushed for 1,070 yards in 2020 after signing with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent. However, since then Jacksonville's first-round selection of Travis Etienne in 2021, coupled with injuries Robinson has dealt with have thwarted his momentum as a pro, and now the Illinois State product is looking to reboot his career with New England (with whom he signed a two-year deal with modest guarantees in March) after seeing limited action down the stretch last season following his October trade to the Jets. With the Patriots, Robinson has a chance to help fill the void created by the offseason departure of Damien Harris, and if he's healthy enough to run with the pace he did as a rookie, the 5-9, 219-pounder's ability as a pass-catcher (he caught 49 passes in 2020) could allow Robinson carve out a key complementary role behind Stevenson in a backfield that also includes Ty Montgomery and 2022 draftees Pierre Strong and Kevin Harris.