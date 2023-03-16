Robinson agreed to a two-year contract with the Patriots on Wednesday, Jeff Howe of The Athletic reports.

Robinson's deal can be worth up to $8 million with incentives. After bursting onto the scene with 1,847 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns across his first two professional seasons with Jacksonville, Robinson struggled during an injury riddled 2022 campaign, mustering just 425 yards and three touchdowns on the ground in 11 appearances between the Jaguars and Jets. He tore his Achilles late in the 2021 season and battled a knee injury in 2022, but the Patriots are hoping that Robinson will regain his pre-injury form while contributing to a backfield led by Rhamondre Stevenson.