Patriots' James White: Active Saturday
White (ankle) is active for Saturday's divisional-round game against the Titans.
Unlike fellow running backs Rex Burkhead (knee) and Mike Gillislee (knee), White has brushed off an ankle injury and will be available to the offense in the Patriots' playoff opener. White is thus the best bet to spell Dion Lewis on occasion, especially on obvious passing downs.
