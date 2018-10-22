Patriots' James White: Added carries available with Michel injured

With White's teammate Sony Michel (knee) viewed as week-to-week, per Adam Schefter of ESPN, White's profile in the Patriots' running attack has a chance to expand beginning next Monday against the Bills.

For now, White and Kenjon Barner are the Patriots' only healthy running backs, be we suspect that the team will add depth at the position in short order. White already has a solid floor in PPR formats, but any increase in carries will help his fantasy cause in all scoring systems. With Michel forced out of action Sunday after just four carries, White logged a season-high 11 carries for 40 yards, while Barner ran 10 time for 36 yards. Regardless of the composition of the Patriots' Week 8 backfield, the team's rushers will get a crack at a Buffalo defense that allowed 219 yards on 30 carries to Indianapolis running backs in a 37-5 loss in Week 7.