Patriots' James White: Added to Week 9 injury report
White was added to the Patriots' Week 9 injury report Friday after logging a limited practice, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports. The running back is now listed as questionable for Sunday night's game against the Ravens.
White is one of eight players that the team lists as questionable for the team's 8:20 ET kickoff Sunday night, with his Friday addition to the injury report somewhat concerning. We'll look for added clarity with regard to his status no later than Sunday morning when the likes of ESPN's Adam Schefter and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport issue their weekly who's in/out forecasts. If White ends up limited or out this weekend, Rex Burkhead (foot, questionable) would likely see added change-of-pace reps, assuming he suits up, with Brandon Bolden also in the mix for added snaps and Damien Harris a candidate to be made active Sunday.
