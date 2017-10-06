Patriots' James White: Another strong receiving effort

White rushed twice for three yards but brought in seven of nine targets for 57 yards in Thursday's 19-14 win over the Buccaneers.

The pass-catching specialist helped make up for the last-minute absence of Rob Gronkowski, serving as an important part of the passing game for the second consecutive week. The fourth-year pro hasn't seen double-digit carries since the opener versus the Chiefs, but he's now posted at least seven catches in three of the first five contests. He'll look to continue piling up the numbers versus the Jets in Week 6.