Patriots' James White: Back in action

White is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Bills.

White missed last weekend's game against the Jets with his wife expecting to give birth to the couple's child, but he'll be back in action Sunday, and is thus poised to reclaim his key role as a pass-catcher out of the New England backfield.

