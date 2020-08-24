White returned to practice Monday, Mark Daniels of the Providence Journal reports.
White's absence from practice Sunday may have just been a matter of maintenance. He's locked on for his usual role as a pass-catching specialist, while the competition for carries in New England has become a major source of intrigue. It is possible White could pick up a few extra snaps this year if the Patriots aren't happy with what they see from the combination of Damien Harris, Rex Burkhead, Sony Michel (foot) and Lamar Miller (knee).
