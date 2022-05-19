White (hip) was spotted on the field during the Patriots' voluntary offseason workouts this week, NESN's Zack Cox reports.

White is bouncing back from season-ending hip surgery and previously noted that he still has a way to go in his recovery, but his presence on the field is nonetheless an encouraging sign. It remains to be seen, however, how much (if at all) he'll participate in the team's upcoming full-squad OTAs. Assuming no setbacks this summer, White will look to reclaim his pass-catching role in a deep New England backfield that added Pierre Strong and Kevin Harris in the 2022 NFL Draft.