Patriots' James White: Big pass-catching role on tap

While lead back Sony Michel has displayed improved pass-catching ability in training camp, White "is going to be the guy in passing situations," Jeff Howe of the Athletic reports.

Howe adds, "though it might not be prevalent in the preseason, look for a heavy dose of two-back packages to help the Patriots field the best possible collection of five skill players." White is coming off a 2018 campaign in which he logged 94 carries for 425 yards and five TDs and a PPR-friendly 87 catches on 123 targets for 751 yards and seven receiving scores in 16 games. While Michel's perch atop the team's running back depth chart is secure when he's healthy, and versatile Rex Burkhead along with rookie Damien Harris are in the mix for complementary touches, White is poised to continue to excel in his usual change-of-pace role, thanks to the trust he's earned from QB Tom Brady and the team's coaching staff. It's a playing context that gives the 27-year-old a solid floor in PPR-heavy scoring formats.