Patriots' James White: Bottled up by Titans

White lost five yards on his lone carry and caught five of eight targets for 31 yards in Sunday's 34-10 loss to Tennessee.

The Titans did a great job of bottling up White out of the backfield in what surprisingly turned into a routine victory for the home team. As the receiving back on a team that loves to throw to targets besides wide receivers, White's likely to bounce back after the Week 11 bye. He has five-plus receptions in each of the past seven games.