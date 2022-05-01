White (hip) isn't expected to be ready for the Patriots' upcoming voluntary offseason workouts, Mike Reiss of ESPN reports. "I still have a little while to go [after] a pretty rough injury," White acknowledged after the 2022 NFL Draft.

It remains to be seen when the veteran change-of-pace back will be fully cleared, but in the meantime added opportunities behind top early-down options Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson will be available for draftees Pierre Strong and Kevin Harris, as well as returnee J.J. Taylor. Assuming he reproves his health in advance of Week 1, White is poised to reclaim his pass-catching role in New England's backfield, but considering the team's depth on that front, the 30-year-old may be hard-pressed to log the sort of target volume he did when he operated as a key safety valve for former New England QB Tom Brady.