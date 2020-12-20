White collected three yards over a pair of carries, adding four receptions for 52 yards during Sunday's 22-12 loss to the Dolphins.

Sony Michel (10 carries) garnered the majority of the Week 15 RB rushing opportunities as Damien Harris (ankle) sat out, while White characteristically filled a notable pass-catching role. The 28-year-old was in the midst of a production slump coming into the weekend, with only five catches for two yards over his preceding three appearances. A 52-yard performance from White supplies his third-highest receiving total of the season, but an approaching Week 16 matchup against Buffalo causes reason for pause, as the division rivals have allowed just one RB receiving touchdown all season.