Patriots' James White: Catches 10 passes Sunday
White carried once for seven yards and caught 10 of his 12 targets for 47 yards in Sunday's 33-30 loss to the Panthers.
While Mike Gillislee continues to serve as the Patriots' top power back, White's fantasy utility is tied to his involvement in the passing game, which can be heavy -- as it was Sunday -- depending on game-plan/flow variables.
