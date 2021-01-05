White finished the 2020 season with 35 carries for 121 yards and two TDs and 49 catches on 62 targets for 375 yards and a receiving score in 14 games.

White's rushing and receiving production both dipped in a season in which the Patriots offense, in particular on the passing side, took a step back, as the team moved on from long-time starting QB Tom Brady. Looking ahead, it's hard to get a read on White's 2021 fantasy outlook, as the one-time PPR stalwart is eligible to become a free agent this offseason. If the 28-year-old does re-sign with New England, a plausible outcome, it remains to be seen who the team's QB will be next season, given that Newton is also on track to become a free agent.