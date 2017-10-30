Patriots' James White: Catches five passes for 85 yards Sunday

White was on the field for 20 of a possible 86 snaps on offense in Sunday's 21-13 win over the Chargers.

Though White carried just once for two yards Sunday, he caught five of his six targets for a team-high 85 receiving yards. Meanwhile, fellow running back Rex Burkhead chipped in seven catches for 68 yards in the contest. The Patriots are off in Week 9, but thanks to his steady involvement in the team's passing attack, White will once again merit PPR consideration in Week 10, even against Denver's rugged defense.