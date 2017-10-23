Patriots' James White: Catches five passes Sunday
White carried four times for 19 yards and caught all five of his targets for 28 yards and a TD in Sunday's 23-7 win over the Falcons.
White was on the field for 23 of a possible 74 snaps on offense in Week 7, a workload topped by fellow RB Dion Lewis (26 snaps), who logged a team-high 13 carries Sunday. With Mike Gillislee and Rex Burkhead also in the mix and limited carries the norm for White, the Wisconsin product's fantasy value continues to hinge on his involvement in the Patriots' passing attack. With that in mind, White is averaging 5.4 catches on 6.7 targets for 40 yards to date.
More News
-
Patriots' James White: Catches four passes in Week 6•
-
Patriots' James White: Another strong receiving effort•
-
Patriots' James White: Catches 10 passes Sunday•
-
Patriots' James White: Logs five carries in Week 3•
-
Patriots' James White: Perfect in New Orleans•
-
Patriots' James White: Contributes 68 yards of offense in season-opening loss•
-
Five landing spots for Bryant
Things are not working out in Pittsburgh for Martavis Bryant. Where could the Steelers trade...
-
Podcast: Week 7 stars; injury fallout
Reviewing all of Sunday’s action including the impact of injuries to Carson Palmer and Jay...
-
Cardinals sunk; Cooper must-start?
The Arizona Cardinals lost Carson Palmer to a broken arm. Heath Cummings looks at whether the...
-
Early Week 8 Waiver Wire Targets
Chris Towers breaks down the best players to look to add heading into Week 8 of the NFL se...
-
Week 7 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 7? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 7 Start & Sit: Ryan's return
Matt Ryan has been one of the biggest busts around so far this season, but his matchup with...