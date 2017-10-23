Patriots' James White: Catches five passes Sunday

White carried four times for 19 yards and caught all five of his targets for 28 yards and a TD in Sunday's 23-7 win over the Falcons.

White was on the field for 23 of a possible 74 snaps on offense in Week 7, a workload topped by fellow RB Dion Lewis (26 snaps), who logged a team-high 13 carries Sunday. With Mike Gillislee and Rex Burkhead also in the mix and limited carries the norm for White, the Wisconsin product's fantasy value continues to hinge on his involvement in the Patriots' passing attack. With that in mind, White is averaging 5.4 catches on 6.7 targets for 40 yards to date.