Patriots' James White: Catches five passes
White was on the field for 25 of the Patriots' 62 snaps on offense in Sunday's 17-10 loss to the Steelers.
In the process, White logged two carries for 12 yards and caught five of his seven targets for 25 yards. With Sony Michel healthy and serving as the Patriots' lead back, White's involvement in the team's passing game keys his fantasy utility. He'll continue to factor in on that front, but the return of the versatile Rex Burkhead gives White added competition for touches in the New England backfield.
