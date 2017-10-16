Patriots' James White: Catches four passes in Week 6
White ran three times for 23 yards and caught four of his seven targets for 22 yards in Sunday's 24-17 win over the Jets.
White was on the field for 29 of a possible 68 snaps on offense Sunday, a workload matched by fellow RB Dion Lewis, who logged a team-high 11 carries in the game, while Mike Gillislee ran the ball 10 times. While averaging 3.8 carries per game, White's fantasy value hinges on his involvement in the passing game, which can be significant, depending on game flow. Through six games, White has hauled in 33 of his 42 targets for 252 yards.
