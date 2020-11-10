White carried twice for zero yards and caught four of his five targets for 24 yards in Monday's 30-27 win over the Jets.

Six games into his 2020 campaign, White has made a minimal impact as a ball-carrier, logging 16 carries for 51 yards in that span. While his numbers are down from past seasons in the team's Cam Newton-led attack, the 28-year-old change-of-pace back does still retain some value in PPR formats, having recorded 25 catches on 30 targets for 195 yards to date.