White carried twice for zero yards and caught four of his five targets for 24 yards in Monday's 30-27 win over the Jets.
Six games into his 2020 campaign, White has made a minimal impact as a ball-carrier, logging 16 carries for 51 yards in that span. While his numbers are down from past seasons in the team's Cam Newton-led attack, the 28-year-old change-of-pace back does still retain some value in PPR formats, having recorded 25 catches on 30 targets for 195 yards to date.
More News
-
Patriots' James White: Two catches in fourth straight loss•
-
Patriots' James White: Quiet in Week 7•
-
Patriots' James White: Returns to practice•
-
Patriots' James White: Misses practice again Thursday•
-
Patriots' James White: Eight catches as Newton struggles•
-
Patriots' James White: Broncos-Patriots postponed to Week 6•