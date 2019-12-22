Patriots' James White: Catches four passes Saturday

White logged 33 of a possible 73 snaps on offense in Saturday's 24-17 win over the Bills, en route to carrying three times for five yards and catching four of his five targets for 24 yards.

Meanwhile, Sony Michel ran 21 times for 96 yards, adding a five-yard reception and Rex Burkhead ran five times for 20 yards and a TD, while catching four passes for 77 yards. Burkhead's increased involvement in the passing game Saturday cut into White's production, but looking ahead to Week 17 and the playoffs, White, who remains a trusted target of QB Tom Brady, should see enough targets to merit PPR consideration.