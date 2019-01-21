Patriots' James White: Catches four passes Sunday
White carried six times for 23 yards and hauled in four of his six targets for 49 yards in Sunday's 37-31 AFC Championship win over the Chiefs.
Meanwhile, Sony Michel logged 29 carries and Rex Burkhead ran 12 times, but as usual White (who caught a staggering 15 passes against the Chargers in the Divisional round of the playoffs) remained involved in New England's passing game Sunday. That doesn't figure to change when the Patriots take on the Rams in Super Bowl LIII.
