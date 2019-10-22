Patriots' James White: Catches seven passes

White caught seven of eight targets for 59 yards in Monday night's 33-0 win over the Jets. He also rushed five times, but failed to gain any yards.

White was his usual self Monday, making plays primarily as a pass-catcher out of New England's backfield. In fact, White led the Patriots in receiving yards, and would have finished with even more if not for a shoestring tackle on a would-be touchdown during the second half. Although he again contributed nothing on the ground, White has now caught at least six passes in four straight games, garnering at least eight looks in all of those outings. That evidences his consistent role ahead of Week 8's meeting with the Browns.