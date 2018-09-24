Patriots' James White: Catches TD pass Sunday
White was on the field for 25 of a possible 48 snaps on offense in Sunday's 26-10 loss to the Lions.
In the process, White carried four times for 37 yards and caught all three of his targets for 14 yards and a TD. Three of White's carries came on the final drive of the game, with Sony Michel leading the team's backfield in Week 3 with 14 carries for 50 yards. On an evening when the New England offense sputtered, White managed to eke out some fantasy utility. In the coming weeks, expect his rushing workload to be modest, but White's involvement in the team's passing game gives him a decent weekly floor in PPR formats.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 3 Believe It or Not
Week 3 was a crazy one, Heath Cummings tells you what you should believe and what you shou...
-
Week 3 reactions, early waivers
Dave Richard breaks down everything you need to know from Week 3, with a sneak peek at the...
-
Garoppolo injury: Fantasy impact
Heath Cummings takes a look at what the 49ers offense might look like without Jimmy Garopp...
-
Week 3 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks
Who should you start in Week 3? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Drake ready to soar
Kenyan Drake hasn't exactly taken off yet, but Jamey Eisenberg thinks Week 3 is when it'll...