Patriots' James White: Catches TD pass Sunday

White was on the field for 25 of a possible 48 snaps on offense in Sunday's 26-10 loss to the Lions.

In the process, White carried four times for 37 yards and caught all three of his targets for 14 yards and a TD. Three of White's carries came on the final drive of the game, with Sony Michel leading the team's backfield in Week 3 with 14 carries for 50 yards. On an evening when the New England offense sputtered, White managed to eke out some fantasy utility. In the coming weeks, expect his rushing workload to be modest, but White's involvement in the team's passing game gives him a decent weekly floor in PPR formats.