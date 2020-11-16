White caught both of his targets for eight yards in Sunday's 23-17 win over the Ravens.

White, who logged 10 of a possible 58 snaps on offense, didn't record a carry Sunday, as the team leaned on Damien Harris (22 carries for 121 yards) and Rex Burkhead (six carries for 31 yards and four catches for 35 yards and two TDs) in a contest affected by windy and rainy conditions. While future game scripts and game flows should yield more productive days for White going forward, his fantasy floor these days is limited by his minimal involvement as a rusher and his modest volume of late in the team's passing game, an area where Burkhead has carved out a role.