Patriots' James White: Catches two passes Sunday
White was on the field for 20 of 60 snaps on offense in Sunday's 27-24 win over the Steelers.
In the process, White caught two of his three targets for eight yards. Looking ahead to Week 16, it looks like the Patriots will be without fellow running back Rex Burkhead, which could lead to added looks for White, though it's also plausible that Mike Gillislee, a healthy scratch of late, could re-enter the game plan against his former team, when the Patriots host the Bills this coming Sunday.
