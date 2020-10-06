White (personal) rushed three times for 21 yards and brought in seven of eight targets for 38 yards in the Patriots' 26-10 loss to the Chiefs on Monday night.

Making his return from a two-game absence, White walked into a makeshift backfield missing Sony Michel (quadriceps). However, Michel's absence didn't equate to a bump in opportunities on the ground for White, who instead paced the Patriots in receptions and checked in second in both receiving yardage and targets. With Damien Harris (17 carries, 100 yards) performing well as the clear lead back Monday night, White projects for his usual receiving-heavy role in a Week 5 home battle against the Broncos.