Patriots' James White: Could lose targets to Michel

First-round draft choice Sony Michel is slated to join White, Jeremy Hill, Rex Burkhead and Mike Gillislee in the Patriots' 2018 backfield.

White, who carried 43 times for 171 yards in 14 games last season, to go along with 56 catches for 429 yards and three TDs, remains a roster lock thanks to his pass-catching prowess. That said, the dynamic Michel draws comparisons to Alvin Kamara of the Saints and the rookie is thus a threat to cut into White's target volume (and in turn PPR-value) in 2018.