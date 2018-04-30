Patriots' James White: Could lose targets to Michel
First-round draft choice Sony Michel is slated to join White, Jeremy Hill, Rex Burkhead and Mike Gillislee in the Patriots' 2018 backfield.
White, who carried 43 times for 171 yards in 14 games last season, to go along with 56 catches for 429 yards and three TDs, remains a roster lock thanks to his pass-catching prowess. That said, the dynamic Michel draws comparisons to Alvin Kamara of the Saints and the rookie is thus a threat to cut into White's target volume (and in turn PPR-value) in 2018.
More News
-
Patriots' James White: Active Saturday•
-
Patriots' James White: Expected to play Saturday•
-
Patriots' James White: Listed as questionable for Saturday's game•
-
Patriots' James White: Limited participant Tuesday•
-
Patriots' James White: Expected back for divisional round•
-
Patriots' James White: Won't play Sunday•
-
Day 2 of the NFL Draft heavy on WR
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down Christian Kirk (Arizona), Anthony Miller (Chicago), Courtland Sutton...
-
2018 draft: Johnson heads to Motown
Kerryon Johnson might eventually become a key player for the Lions, but as part of a crowded...
-
2018 draft: Broncos nab Freeman
The Broncos rushing group added a physical bruiser in Oregon's Royce Freeman. He might just...
-
2018 draft: Ronald Jones to the Bucs
The Buccaneers found their running back in the second round, and Ronald Jones could be a stud...
-
2018 draft: Guice goes to D.C.
Derrius Guice might have slipped into the second round, but his landing spot with the Redskins...
-
2018 draft: Browns land Nick Chubb
The Browns continued their makeover this offseason by snagging Nick Chubb in the second round...