Patriots' James White: Crowded backfield limiting touches
White rushed eight times for 41 yards and a touchdown while adding two catches for 13 yards on four targets in Sunday's 24-12 win over Buffalo.
White made it 14-0 with a 27-yard rushing score in the second quarter, but New England's best receiving back didn't get to show off that skill much with the Patriots playing from ahead the whole time. He ranked third on the team in carries behind Sony Michel (18) and Rex Burkhead (13), so it will be tough to count on White for production against the Jets in Week 17 assuming similar game flow.
More News
-
Patriots' James White: Catches five passes•
-
Patriots' James White: Pedestrian output in loss•
-
Patriots' James White: Leads team in receiving yards•
-
Patriots' James White: Runs for 73 yards•
-
Patriots' James White: Bottled up by Titans•
-
Patriots' James White: Scores twice despite missing part of game•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 16 Injury Report Updates
You made the championship, and now you may be without your best player. Catch up on all of...
-
Week 16 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The last time he faced the Bengals, Baker Mayfield put together the best performance of his...
-
LIVE: Week 16 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 16
-
Week 16 contrarian DFS plays
Heath Cummings gives you contrarian plays for Week 16 to try to take down a DFS tournament...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 16 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 16