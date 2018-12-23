Patriots' James White: Crowded backfield limiting touches

White rushed eight times for 41 yards and a touchdown while adding two catches for 13 yards on four targets in Sunday's 24-12 win over Buffalo.

White made it 14-0 with a 27-yard rushing score in the second quarter, but New England's best receiving back didn't get to show off that skill much with the Patriots playing from ahead the whole time. He ranked third on the team in carries behind Sony Michel (18) and Rex Burkhead (13), so it will be tough to count on White for production against the Jets in Week 17 assuming similar game flow.