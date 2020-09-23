White (not injury-related) didn't practice Wednesday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
White was inactive for Sunday night's contest against the Seahawks following a tragic car accident that claimed the life of his father and left his mother critically injured. Per Andrew Callahan of The Boston Herald, it is not known when the running back might return to the team.
