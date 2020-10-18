White rushed four times for eight yards and caught eight of nine targets for 65 yards in Sunday's 18-12 loss to Denver.

White accounted for all of New England's receiving production in the first quarter with three catches for 29 yards, and he ended up leading the team in targets, catches and receiving yards on a dismal passing day for quarterback Cam Newton (157 yards, two interceptions). If Newton's inability to push the ball downfield accurately persists against the 49ers in Week 7, White should maintain a significant role in the passing game as a check-down option out of the backfield.