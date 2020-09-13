White rushed five times for 22 yards and caught all three of his targets for 30 yards in Sunday's 21-11 win over the Dolphins.

White's eight touches ranked second among New England's running backs behind Sony Michel's 10 (all carries). The Super Bowl LI hero's receiving skills should come into play more when New England falls behind, but the Patriots played from ahead throughout this contest, thus limiting White's impact. White should provide a handful of carries and receptions against the Seahawks in Week 2.