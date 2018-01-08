Patriots' James White: Expected back for divisional round
White (ankle) is expects to be ready to play Saturday in the Patriots' divisional-round matchup with the Titans, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
White was inactive for the Patriots' final two regular-season contests due to the ankle injury, but it appears the team's first-round bye during the playoffs provided sufficient time for the running back to heal up. After scoring the game-winning touchdown and catching 14 passes in the Patriots' Super Bowl LI victory over Atlanta, White should have a role in the team's game plan Saturday as New England continues its quest for a repeat. However, the reliability lead back Dion Lewis has shown over the last several weeks in addition to the expected return of fellow reserve Rex Burkhead (knee) from his own injury could result in the Patriots relying less heavily on White than they did last postseason.
