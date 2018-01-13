Patriots' James White: Expected to play Saturday
White (ankle) is expected to play in Saturday's playoff tilt against the Titans, Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reports.
White has not suited up since Week 15 due to an ankle injury, so he has now had three full weeks to recover. At the time of his injury White only had a bit role with the offense, but with Rex Burkhead (knee) and Mike Gillislee (knee) expected to be sidelined, he could potentially play a key role in the Patriots' game plan.
