Patriots' James White: Finds end zone twice

White rushed eight times for 44 yards and a touchdown and brought in eight of 10 targets for 68 yards and another score during the Patriots' 38-7 win over the Dolphins on Sunday.

White served as the ideal complement to lead back Sony Michel on the ground while also pacing Patriots pass catchers in both receptions and receiving yardage. The fifth-year pro is fulfilling his expected receiving role with considerable success thus far, as he's already racked up 22 receptions over the first four games while finding the end zone three times through the air. With Rex Burkhead (knee) now on injured reserve, White should continue to see similar usage in a Week 5 Thursday night battle against the Colts.